‘Norovirus has taken hold of Hyderabad, reports 100 cases daily’: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said on Monday, July 29, that a ‘dangerous infection’ known as Norovirus has been spreading through contaminated water, where doctors are reporting 100 cases each day.

“Norovirus has officially taken hold of Hyderabad, causing a sudden outbreak that has overwhelmed healthcare professionals. The Old City, including areas like Dabeerpura, Yakutpura, Mogulapura, and others, has been particularly affected,” said Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly.

He emphasized that 2 or 3 patients have died due to water pollution.

Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the government to respond to the situation by implementing necessary measures and, if required, setting up special wards to care for the patients.

Telangana government denies Norovirus cases

Amid reports of a rise in norovirus cases in Hyderabad, the Telangana government asked the public not to panic, denying the claims. The director of public health (DPH), Telangana, Dr B Ravinder Nayak, urged people not to get carried away or believe in rumours.

In an attempt to reassure residents, Dr Nayak stated that not a single person in the Old City of Hyderabad has tested positive for norovirus, despite having similar symptoms. “I urge families in Old City not to believe rumours that there is an outbreak and that this ailment is fatal.”

Dr Nayak added that suspected norovirus cases have been reported from some private hospitals in Old City, however, he stated that none have been confirmed. “During the monsoon season, various bacterial and viral infections spread through close contact, contaminated food, or infected surfaces. Most of these conditions are treatable, with recovery typically occurring within three days,” he said.

What is Norovirus?

It is commonly known as viral gastroenteritis. The symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting and rapid dehydration of the body, causing a severe risk of damage to the kidneys and requiring the patients to go for dialysis.

Those with diabetes are most prone to this highly contagious virus that spreads through food, water, and surfaces contaminated by the virus.

The Norovirus also spreads through human contact between the infected patient and others

According to Dr MD Fawad Ali, consultant physician at the Princess Durru Shehvar Children’s and General Hospital in Purani Haveli, the spread of the norovirus could be done by not eating outside food, and by following personal hygiene. Sanitation measures in the residential localities were also stressed.