North Railways get Rs 13,147 crore more than south in Union budget

The Indian government in its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 has allocated Rs 13,200 crore for the northern railway which is far more than the meager amount of Rs 59 crore given to the south.

The difference amounts to a whopping difference

The same was pointed out by the Member of Parliament (MP) from Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi in the Parliament on Wednesday.

As Kanimozhi stated the discrepancy in budget allocations to the south and north, there was a vocal display of criticism with Parliamentarians shouting “shame, shame”.

There has been a long-standing difference between the amount given to the southern belt and that granted to the north vis-a-vis infrastructure facilities.

“I ask the minister to look at the disparity and differences between what is given to the northern railway and how the south is being treated,” remarked Kanimozhi, directly addressing Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The budget for the year 2022-23 has been criticized by many for focusing solely on infrastructure. However, it is also worth noting that the infrastructure funds are not being distributed in an equal fashion.