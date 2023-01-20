Not 100cr, SRK’s actual salary for Pathaan revealed!

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on big screens on January 25 after a long gap of more than 4 years. Pathaan hit controversies before its theatrical release and both SRK and makers might be waiting for the success of the film at the box office.

The movie has been made under YRF’s banner. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan movie (Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s fee for Pathaan has been the topic of discussion among his fans and media circles ever since the movie was announced. Earlier, it was reported that King Khan is charging a staggering amount of Rs 100cr as his remuneration. However, it seems like these were just rumours as a new report in India Today reveals the actual figure.

Report suggests that Pathaan costs around Rs 250 crore and SRK alone has charged somewhere between Rs 35-40 crore for the film. The superstar also has a profit-sharing deal with the makers. If the movie proves to be a box office hit, then SRK will take home a hefty amount of money.

Trade experts predict that Pathaan’s opening day business would be anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore. The advance booking for the film has already started and we have observed that tickets are filling at a fast pace online. Some critics also predict that ‘Pathaan’ will become the highest-earning film of all time.