Not a lucky break, but perseverance: observers on TVK Vijay

Chennai: It may look like a lucky break, but what TVK chief Vijay is achieving today is not possible without his perseverance, said people who have been watching him closely for decades now.

As Monday unpacks itself, shocking even seasoned political analysts, it is clear now that people have also believed in him.

With a lead in 100 Assembly seats of the 234, and nine seats already in pocket, around 5 pm, it is also clear that TVK’s debut election has reshaped the high-stakes political landscape of Tamil Nadu by successfully disrupting the long-standing political binary of the southern state.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23.

Persisted in film industry despite criticism

“When Vijay came into the cinema there was a lot of body shaming. Because he didn’t look like, you know, handsome or anything. You know, he was skinny, he was slightly dark, he didn’t have great features. And when his father introduced him as a hero, obviously a lot of people thought — How can he become a hero? How will he become a star? But Vijay never gave up. He persevered,” Latha Srinivasan, a film critic, told PTI Videos.

Actor Jeeva Ravi pointed out that in his early days Vijay kept going, no matter what — if one film failed, he analysed and corrected mistakes in the next.

“He never threw directors away. He gave them more chances. Then came films like ‘Thuppakki’ and ‘Kaththi’. His graph kept rising,” Ravi said.

Almost every time he spoke to people since he turned a politician, Vijay signed off by saying, “I have come believing in you.”

One of the criticisms that Vijay faced often is that he pitched himself as the “chief minister” from day one. Many believed that he was being greedy. However, actor Ravi insisted that he crossed many stages before he came to this stage.

“Socially, he became a responsible man — someone who thinks for the people. Slowly, he became a people’s movement leader, then a welfare association leader, and finally a political leader,” Ravi said.

Srinivasan pointed out how as Vijay’s popularity grew, the political messaging in his films became harder to ignore.

“When he became extremely popular, and then he started mouthing political dialogues in his films… That is when he started facing issues with politicians. Because his political ambitions started coming out through his dialogues, through his movie titles like ‘Thalaiva’,” Srinivasan told PTI Videos.

Vijay’s films with social messages paved way for TVK: Party spokesperson

According to TVK leader and spokesperson C T Nirmal Kumar, Vijay’s films with strong social messages paved the way for TVK. Also, Vijay’s social organisation and fan club ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ organised blood donation drives, did relief work, and ran tuition centres. The shift — from being a celebrated star to becoming a community presence — may have been subtle but it was strategic, he insisted.

“Without being actively involved in society for 30 years, this kind of change could not have happened suddenly,” Kumar told PTI Videos.

“From 2011 to 2021, a 10-year silent revolution was going on. And in 2021, they contested in the local body election under Makkal Iyakkam banner. Our leader didn’t go for any campaign. Contestants were allowed to use the flag of Makkal Iyakkam and photograph of our leader Vijay. I think 160-odd people contested and, if I remember correctly, 126 people won,” TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald told PTI Videos.

And so, when in February 2024, Vijay announced his political outfit the response was immediate. Rallies filled up. Social media buzzed with support. The fan chant followed him from cinema into politics without breaking a stride.

“This is something we expected. Thalapathy is our identity. Only our leader have given an opportunity to a common man like me. For two years, he has made us stand in this one place,” said Vignesh, one of TVK’s 233 candidates.

Vijay’s political journey so far has been much like his movies – full of twists and turns. In September 2025, a stampede at a TVK rally in Karur left 41 people dead.

When brickbats came his way, Vijay stood steady in his belief. He urged his followers not to give up hope. His “victory is ours” is a war cry unlike any going by the groundswell. However, even when exit polls predicted a big victory, many dismissed him.

Doubt if fans will turn into votes: Karti Chidambaram

“Vijay is a top star. He has got a lot of following. But I doubt if those fans will turn into votes. They are still running the party as a big fans club, there is no organisation or structure. They will get votes but it may not turn into seat,” Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told reporters more than once.

Actor Ravi said that there was always a plan. “Candidates are carefully chosen. But wherever you go, it’s Vijay sir’s face that will win votes in any region. First he will bring votes; then candidates will earn people’s trust and become leaders themselves over time,” he added.

He also said unlike what is being said about him, Vijay is clear about what he wants.

“By 2031, you will see many leaders under him, and he will guide them like a chief. Politics has heated up because of him. If TVK and Vijay sir were not there, politics would be boring,” Ravi said.

Kumar also said Vijay is not someone who makes decisions casually. “Whenever we interact with him, we can understand his views more clearly. Whenever we say something, he listens deeply to everything,” he said.