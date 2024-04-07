Not aware of arrest warrant against Lalu Prasad: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that he is not aware of any fresh warrant issued against his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

The MP-MLA court in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Lalu Prasad in a 27-year-old Arms Act case.

Tejashwi Yadav speaking to media persons at the Patna airport said he is not aware of any such matter.

He was accompanied by VIP chief Mukesh Sahani at the airport and they were returning from an election campaign for RJD candidate Archana Ravidas in Jamui.

About the Lok Sabha elections, Tejashwi Yadav said that the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is united and will win all 40 seats here.