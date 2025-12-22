Mumbai: Did you know that Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia’s pairing in Wanted might never have happened if producer Boney Kapoor had agreed to the superstar’s first choice? Yes, you read that right!

One film that marked the beginning of Salman Khan’s second innings and helped him dominate the box office throughout the 2010s was Prabhu Deva’s Wanted. Released in 2009, the action thriller helped Salman bounce back after a string of unsuccessful films and transformed him into a mass action star. The film later went on to become a cult classic, remembered not only for its high-octane action but also for Salman’s fresh and unusual pairing with Ayesha Takia.

Wanted stars Salman Khan as Radhe, a ruthless hitman who is eventually revealed to be IPS officer Rajveer Shekhavat. Ayesha Takia played Jhanvi, his love interest, while veteran actor Prakash Raj portrayed the menacing antagonist, Gani Bhai.

Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia

However, producer Boney Kapoor has now revealed that Ayesha Takia was almost not part of the film.

Katrina Kaif was 1st choice for Wanted

Wanted is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Pokiri, which starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Boney Kapoor, after watching the original, was keen on acquiring the remake rights and felt Salman Khan was perfectly suited for the character. In an interview with Rediff, Boney recalled how he struggled to show the film to Salman due to the actor’s busy schedule, fearing that another producer might acquire the rights before him.

Once Salman watched the film and liked it, Prabhu Deva was signed on as the director. While Boney was keen on casting a fresh face opposite Salman, the actor suggested Katrina Kaif, his frequent co-star and then girlfriend, for the female lead.

Katrina Kaif

Projected landed in Ayesha Takia’s hands

Boney Kapoor later explained that since the character required a certain emotional distance from the hero initially, he felt it would be better to cast an actress who had never been paired with Salman before. After considering several names, including Genelia D’Souza, the makers finally locked Ayesha Takia for the role.

Ayesha Takia

Released on September 18, 2009, Wanted turned out to be a massive success. The film earned over Rs 60 crore net in India and close to Rs 100 crore gross worldwide. It became Salman Khan’s first clean hit in years and laid the foundation for blockbuster films like Dabangg, Ready, and Bodyguard, firmly cementing his position as Bollywood’s top star in the years that followed.

The film proved to be a turning point in Salman Khan’s career, opening a new phase that established him as the undisputed king of the box office during the 2010s.