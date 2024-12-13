‘Not backing down’: Junior docs after RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh gets bail

Kolkata: The junior doctors, who led a months-long protest over the rape and murder of the medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, expressed disappointment with the CBI investigation into the case on Friday after two key suspects got bail from a court.

The Sealdah court granted bail to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of the Tala police station Abhijit Mondal in the rape and murder case of the on-duty doctor.

Also Read RG Kar rape-murder: formar principal Ghosh get bail

They were granted bail after the CBI failed to file a charge sheet against them within the mandatory 90-day period.

“We are extremely disappointed with the pace with which the CBI is handling this case,” said junior doctor Aniket Mahato, a leading face of the protests that rocked the state.

“The system has failed us, and the accused have been allowed to go free due to the sluggishness of the investigation. This delay in justice is a slap on the face of all those who have been fighting for accountability,” he added.

The junior doctors started their demonstration after the body of their colleague was found at the RG Kar hospital on August 9. Following 50 days of cease work that paralysed the state’s healthcare system, they went on hunger strike on October 5 amid the Durga Puja festival, demanding justice.

The hunger strike was called off on October 24 after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met them.

Mahato said they were firm in their resolve for justice.

“We are not backing down,” he said.

“The CBI’s inaction has only fueled our frustration. We will decide our next course of action soon and continue our fight for justice,” he added.

The CBI took over the case on the direction of the high court following allegations of mishandling by the police.