‘Not in Our Name’: Christians distance themselves from PM’s Christmas party

Members of the Catholic community recently launched a signature campaign titled “Not in Our Name! Christmas Celebrations with PM is Not in Our Name” against the growing hate crimes in the country. It was launched by Jesuit priests – Father Cedric Prakash and Father Prakash Luis – who said over 3,000 signatures were collected within a week.

Expressing uneasiness and anguish over the bishops’ failure to address the growing hate crimes against Christians and ethnic violence in Manipur during the recent Christmas celebrations at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi, a statement released by the campaign organisers said, “Christian community has been disturbed by the Christmas gathering called by the PM. The participation of ‘so-called leaders’ and their praise for Modi, especially their silence on the incidents of violence against Christians across India, is condemnable.”

The statement further reads, “The anti-conversion laws which have been put into place in BJP-ruled states are used as weapons against the fundamental right to preach, practise and propagate one’s religion. Celebrations in schools have been stopped and Christians have been arrested without any warrant and put behind bars for no offence of their.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Christmas with the Christian community on December 25, 2023, with eminent bishops in attendance, including the Indian cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church Oswald Gracious, the Delhi bishop of the Church of North India Paul Swarup, the archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto and the director of the Chavara Cultural Centre Roby Kannanchira.

Some Christians are ‘disappointed’

On December 29, several members of the Christian community held a press conference in the national capital highlighting the ‘hypocrisy’ of the Christmas celebrations.

“The summer began with the burning of churches and the killing of Christians in the valley of Imphal in Manipur and ended with religious leaders felicitating the Prime Minister on Christmas for his great contribution to the welfare of this small community, and the county at large,” they said.

Referring to the ethnic violence between Hindu Meitei and dominantly Christian Kuki communities in Manipur that first began on May 3 last year, they expressed disappointment in their clergymen for not addressing the issue with PM Modi.

“The PM is duty bound to embrace religious minorities and invite their leaders to functions at his house on Christmas and important days. However, one must not forget the condition and tribulations of our brothers and sisters who suffer because of the brazen political elements with no respect to the Indian Constitution and no guarantees of freedom to the citizens,” they said.

The press conference was attended by prominent members of the Christian community including activists Shabnam Hashmi and Apoorvanand, advocate Sister Mary Scaria, Evangelical activist Minakshi Singh, president of the Delhi Catholic Federation AC Michael and former president of the All India Catholic Union (AICU) John Dayal.

Christians will chase away BJP: Congress

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Thursday dismissed the efforts of the Sangh Parivar, right from PM Modi to the Kerala BJP leaders, to woo the Christian community, saying its members would “chase them away”.

On January 3, Prime Minister Modi addressed a large public rally of women at Thrissur assuring ‘Modi guarantees’ and development.

“Whatever is spoken here by the Prime Minister or any Sangh Parivar leader, the BJP will not win a single seat in Kerala. For a while now, state BJP leaders have been moving from one Christian house to another with cakes and we also saw Modi hosting Christian leaders. All this will be in vain, as in 2023 alone, there were more than 700 attacks on Christians, and more than 250 churches were burnt in Manipur. Both Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were just a mute witness and did nothing at all,” Satheesan said.

(With inputs from agencies)