‘Not in race to become Telangana BJP president’: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, clarified on Sunday, December 15, that he is not in the running for the position of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president.

Kumar addressed the issue, stating that some of his followers had been posting messages on social media suggesting he would take over as president of the BJP’s Telangana unit. Additionally, certain media channels had been broadcasting similar news. While his supporters shared these messages out of affection, Kumar noted that he was personally facing difficulties due to misleading videos being circulated on social media. He also pointed out that such rumors were harmful to the party’s interests.

Brushing aside reports of him being reelected as Telangana BJP president, Kumar labeled these claims as baseless rumors.

He clarified that the party had already assigned him a greater responsibility as Union Minister of State, indicating his focus on fulfilling those duties.

Kumar urged his supporters and the media to refrain from spreading such speculative news on social media.

“The party will make a collective decision on the Telangana president, and everyone will have to respect and adhere to it,” he told the media.