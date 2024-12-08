Attacks on temples in Hyderabad turning city into Bangladesh: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay has accused the government of chief minister Revanth Reddy of being under the influence of “urban Naxalites,” claiming that recent attacks on Hindu temples in Hyderabad have transformed “Bhagyanagar into a region reminiscent of Bangladesh.”

At a public meeting in Saroornagar Stadium, Sanjay claimed that the Revanth government is merely a “puppet controlled by former Naxalites” who are now part of the cabinet, alleging they are appointing individuals with Naxalite ideologies to key positions, including the state education commission.

He warned that there is a conspiracy to radicalize Telangana’s youth and urged the public to choose between following the paths of historical figures like Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule or becoming Naxals.

Congress will lose if elections were held: Bandi Sanjay

Sanjay further claimed that if elections were held for the Telangana assembly at this time, Congress would likely finish in third place due to its loss of public confidence.

He expressed optimism that the BJP would gain significant ground in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Criticizing the Congress government for its failures over the past year, he accused both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress of conspiring against BJP interests, emphasizing that claims of BJP losing momentum in Telangana are unfounded.

Bandi Sanjay targets Revanth Reddy

He also targeted chief minister Revanth Reddy for failing to address pressing public issues related to farmers, women, and unemployment.

Sanjay questioned whether Revanth had ever been imprisoned for advocating for these groups and criticized him for not delivering on promises such as free bus rides, gas cylinders, and electricity subsidies.

The Karimnagar MP remarked that unfulfilled commitments include financial support for women and pensions, which he claims have not materialized as promised.