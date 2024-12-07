BJP MLA Raja Singh opposes new Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh, asked the Telangana government not to construct the new building of Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal stadium and instead take up the work at old Osmania Hospital premises in view of connectivity issues.

The MLA said the new OGH buildings should be constructed in the space available at the Osmania General Hospital premises as it was situated at the centralised location. “If the hospital is constructed at Goshamahal stadium, it will be difficult for people to reach the hospital due to poor connectivity. It will be better if the new hospital building is constructed at the OGH premises,” Raja Singh suggested.

Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha announced on Monday, December 2, that the foundation stone for the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) which features over 2000 beds and is being constructed at Rs 2000 crore, will be laid soon.

The land transfer process was completed a fortnight ago and plans are afoot to create massive infrastructure facilities in the new building. A budget of 2,000 crore has been earmarked for the building.

The hospital currently caters to 2,000-2,500 patients a day and has a constant waiting list for in-patients and surgeries. The hospital is currently facing a severe space crunch and often has to postpone elective surgeries and admissions.

The state govt has sought Rs 250 crore from the World Bank to bring in equipment for the OGH as part of a massive infrastructure development plan.