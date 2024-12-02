Hyderabad: Dana Kishore to coordinate Osmania General Hospital works

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) principal secretary M Dana Kishore was appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate with various departments for works regarding Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad.

The appointment is given the construction of the proposed new building for the Osmania General Hospital at the Police Academy, located at Goshmahal.

The decision came after a meeting held on Sunday, December 1, by the Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and top government officials regarding the construction of the new Osmania building.

CM Revanth directed the officials to immediately survey the lands to construct roads to the proposed new Osmania General Hospital building.

Officials were also directed to ensure all necessary steps are taken to provide facilities including drinking water, electricity and sewage are provided at the hospital.

The new Osmania General Hospital is envisioned as a modern facility equipped to handle the city’s growing healthcare demands, ensuring better accessibility and quality medical services for Hyderabad’s residents.

Earlier, on November 27, The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s standing committee had recommended approval for a no objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of Osmania General Hospital on a 31.39-acre land parcel currently housing police quarters, the Goshamahal bunk, and sports facilities such as the Nampally Ward 45 stadium, basketball, and badminton courts.

Additionally, the committee reviewed and approved the income and expenditure related to GHMC for September.

Further, the committee sanctioned medical reimbursements for corporators and established a three-member panel for scrutinizing medical bills.

Hyderabad’s historic Osmania General Hospital

The Osmania General Hospital was completed in 1925 after Hyderabad was affected by the bubonic plague around 1911. The city administration then took care of the issue, following which the then Nizam Osman Ali Khan (1911-48) set up the City Improvement Board (CIB) in 1912 to improve Hyderabad’s infrastructure. It was designed by architect Vincent Esch, who also designed the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The original or heritage building of Osmania Hospital (along with others like the High Court and City College) is a fine example of the Osmania style or Indo-Saracenic genre of architecture and is an integral part of Hyderabad’s 20th-century riverscape and skyline. The CIB during the reign of Osman Ali Khan had transformed the medieval city into a modern metropolis, complete with infrastructure like the High Court, railway stations, etc.