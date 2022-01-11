‘Not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter’ Urfi Javed shuts trolls with bold statement

Mumbai: Actress Urfi Javed, who rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, has become a new favourite controversies kid among netizens these days. The actress has been receiving end of internet trolling for a long time now due to her outfit picks. She has been continuously making headlines for her sartorial choices as her fashion sense has become a frequent topic of discussion among fans.

Urfi Javed is back in news again, this time for not wearing a bold dress, but for making a statement through her outfit. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport on Monday. She was seen wearing a white coloured T-shirt which had ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’ printed on it.

Speaking to shutterbugs, Urfi said, “T-Shirt pe kuch likha hai, uspe gaur farmaya jayega (Please pay attention to the T-shirt). “I am sick of this now. Every time someone tags me on Twitter that teach Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter something, this is for them.”

Not just this, Urfi Javed was also spotted carrying the Holy book Bhagavad Gita. Check out the video below.

For the unversed, Urfi Javed has often been referred to as Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter on various occasions. Clarifying the same, Shabana Azmi tweeted about the same. The veteran actress too rubbished the rumours of Urfi being associated with the Akhtar family in any way.

Urfi too had quashed the rumours back in September last year. Speaking to Times of India, the actress said, “People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way. All this is just done to troll him and put his name down by associating my outfit controversy with him.”

In terms of work, Urfi Javed has appeared in Indian TV shows like Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah and Daayan.