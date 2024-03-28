Not May 9, here’s Kalki 2898 AD’s expected new release date

Hyderabad: One of the most awaited upcoming pan-India films, Kalki 2898 AD, has been garnering immense attention as Prabhas collaborated with Nag Ashwin for the first time in his career. The movie, boasting a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore, has been generating buzz online long before its release.

However, all eyes are now on its release date. With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections in 2024, there’s confusion about whether the movie will hit screens as planned.

Initially scheduled for May 9, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD is now facing potential postponement due to the election scenario, as per the latest reports. The producers, Vyjayanti Movies, are reportedly in talks with distributors to finalize a new release date. Options under consideration include the last week of July or the third week of August.

Apart from Prabhas, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including renowned actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in significant roles, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.