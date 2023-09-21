Not Netflix, Jio Cinema buys Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki for Rs…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been in the spotlight following the success of his latest blockbuster Jawan. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his next venture, ‘Dunki’, directed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, scheduled to grace the screens during the festive season of Christmas in December this year.

The anticipation for Dunki surged especially after the electrifying chemistry between Nayanthara and SRK in their previous film ‘Jawan’. Now, fans are excited to witness a new on-screen pairing, that of SRK and Taapsee Pannu, in Dunki. Their fresh pairing has stirred excitement among SRK enthusiasts, leaving them eager for more updates on the upcoming movie.

Poster of Dunki

Dunki OTT Rights Bagged By Jio Cinema

According to reports, it’s been reported that the OTT rights for ‘Dunki’ have already been acquired by Jio Cinema, but not Netflix for a staggering amount. The trending OTT platform purchased the digital rights of Dunki for a record amount of Rs 155 crore.

A report in Indian Express suggest that, both digital and satellite rights for Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 230 crores. More details about the satellite right are yet to be disclosed.

As the release date approaches and more details emerge about the film, SRKians are eagerly waiting for a glimpse into what Dunki has in store, making it one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal in an important role. It is being produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.