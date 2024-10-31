Not opposed to Musi project, but against suffering of poor: CPI MLA

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao expressed support for the rejuvenation plans of the Musi River while emphasizing caution regarding potential disruptions that could affect the poor population.

Speaking with journalists in Karimnagar on Wednesday, October 30, he clarified that his party is not opposed to the revitalization efforts but urged the government to ensure these projects do not cause hardships for low-income families.

Sambasiva Rao suggested that instead of seeking external expertise from other countries, local studies should be prioritized before implementing any large-scale changes.

He proposed constructing an apartment complex near the Musi River as part of the project to provide housing security for the needy.

The CPI leader warned that if the government makes mistakes during this process, it will offer constructive suggestions and engage in protests if necessary.