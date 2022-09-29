‘Not our own’: AIMIM says on Muslim guests in Zee News and TIMES NOW

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sent out a tweet from its official Twitter ID to primetime news channels Zee News and TIMES NOW and its anchors Aditi Tyagi and Navika Kumar respectively clarifying that the Muslim guests in their show do not represent the party or its views.

There were two guests in the show – one male and a female. While the male appeared in Zee News’s Kasam Samvidhaan Ki show hosted by Tyagi, the female guest appeared in TIMES NOW show hosted by Navika.

The AIMIM tweeted, “@Zeenews @aditi_tyagi please note that this person has no connection with AIMIM and we do not endorse his weird views.”

“This person is not AIMIM spokesperson and is misrepresenting AIMIM’s position. This may be her own opinion and not AIMIM’s.”

In the past, fact check and Alt News editor Mohammed Zubair had questioned individuals who come as “Islamic scholars” in such news channels, only to get rebuked and insulted by a majority of Hindu panellists.