Not Priyanka Choudhary, but THIS contestant to win Bigg Boss 16?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end, and fans are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the winner. While many are having their bets on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the competition might take a surprising turn. Yes, you read that right!

Bigg Boss 16 Winner Name

As per Ormax Media‘s latest rankings report, MC Stan might emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Stan is leading list followed by Priyanka and Shiv Thakare.

Despite Priyanka Choudhary’s popularity and impressive performance, MC Stan has managed to outrank her. It is noteworthy that the rapper’s unique style and entertaining presence is surely making him a standout contestant on the show. Stan too has massive fan following like Priyanka and he too has a high chance of winning BB 16.

Fans of MC Stan have taken to comments section to express their excitement and congratulate MC Stan in advance. However, only time will tell which one lucky contestant will manage to grab the precious trophy this season.

