Not received royalties for my books this year: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that since the change in regime in the state, she had stopped receiving royalties on the books penned by her over a period of time.

She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having played some role in ensuring that she stops receiving royalties on her books

“Some people spread all sorts of lies about me. They know that I had not taken a single penny as salary during my term as the Chief Minister. I have not taken a single penny as MP’s pension till date. I survive on the royalties on my books. But I have not received the royalties this year. Surely, they are keeping their mouths shut out of fear of the BJP. People bought books written by me at the book fair. I have not received it (the royalties) till today. Surely there is a game behind it,” Banerjee said in a Facebook Live message.

Of late, the former Chief Minister has stopped direct interaction with the media persons and instead frequently comes on Facebook Live to give her message as she did on Tuesday.

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On the occasion, she also accused the BJP-ruled dispensation in West Bengal of deliberately restricting her movements and creating hurdles for her in conducting her political programmes.

“I am not being allowed to go out on the streets. I am not being allowed to hold political programmes. I have to go to court to get permission for rallies. Constitutional and democratic rights are being violated. Other political parties are being allowed to conduct their programmes. But we are not being allowed. The district councils and panchayats are being taken over forcefully,” Banerjee said.

She also said although Trinamool Congress had never accepted overseas funds like many other political parties, all the bank accounts of the party have been frozen deliberately.

“But one thing, I want to say. The more they will try to stop me, the more I will turn around. They must not forget that I have been doing student politics. I have been doing youth politics. I do not care about the chair; I care only about the people,” she said.