Not Revanth, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 actual WINNER is…

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finally got concluded after three long months on December 18. Singer LV Revanth took home the coveted trophy after 106 days of hard work. The winner took home a car, a land worth of 25,00,000 and Rs 10 lakh as prize money. While Keerthi Bhat ended up on 3rd position, Shrihan walked home with first runner-up title and Rs 40L cash prize.

But wait, there’s a twist here and not LV Revanth but Shrihan is the real winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Yes, you read that right!

Nagarjuna revealed that Shrihan got majority of audience votes than Revanth. The singer was titled as the winner of the show as Shrihan accepted the “Brief Case” of Rs 40 lakh from the actual prize money. Revanth, Shrihan, and Keerthi initially decided not to accept the suitcase with the prize money of Rs 25 lakhs. However, when the top two (Revanth and Shrihan) were left in the house with Nagarjuna, Shrihan added a twist to the story.

Shrihan’s parents advised him to accept the offer to leave the show with the suitcase, which he did and dropped out of the race. However, for audience it seems like Shrihan is the official winner of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

