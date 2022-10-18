Not satisfied with Sisodia’s answers, CBI mulling to summon him again

New Delhi: Sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have suggested that the agency sleuths were not satisfied with the questioning of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case, and they are mulling over summoning him again.

Sisodia was grilled by the CBI officials for about nine hours on Monday, during which about 50 questions were asked. However, the CBI sources said that the agency sleuths didn’t get satisfactory answers from the Deputy CM.

Now there are chances that Sisodia is likely to be summoned again.

After the questioning on Monday, Sisodia had alleged that he was pressured to quit the Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP at the agency headquarters.

“I was pressured to join the BJP. ‘These cases will go on like this… They will make you CM’, I was told,” Sisodia said, adding that the officials even suggested that in case of a switch, he would be offered the Chief Minister’s post.

Refuting Sisodia’s allegations, the CBI had said in a statement, “Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations.

“The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that the examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law.”

In second round of questioning, Sisodia can be confronted with some video evidences.