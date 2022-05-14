Not scared of legal notices: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Following Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao’s notice to state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on accusations of libel, slander, and defamation, the latter remarked on Friday that he was not frightened of legal notices. Sanjay went on to say that he was “fighting for the people” and that everything he stated was true.

“If you have the guts and you don’t have anything to do with the Globarina organisation and believe that the IT ministry is not at fault, write a letter to the center demanding a CBI probe into the suicides of the intermediate students,” said Sanjay while speaking with the media in Sirigiripuram in Rangareddy district.

“Because of your negligence, 27 students have died. You did not meet with the parents of these poor children. When the parents tried to speak out about the issue, your family made the police unleash lathi charge on them. The TRS government is responsible for the deaths of RTC workers and farmers too,” he alleged.

He further demanded that cases under Section 420 be registered against the Kalvakuntla family for ‘false promises’ of making a Dalit the chief minister.

Earlier, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao had sent a legal notice to the BJP chief demanding an apology within 48 hours for ‘slander’. The notice came after KTR had tweeted in response to Bandi Sanjay alleging during his ongoing ‘padayatra’ that the TRS government was to blame for the suicides of 27 intermediate students.

“BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action,” tweeted KTR.

“If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric,” added the tweet.