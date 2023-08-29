Not September 30, Bigg Boss 17’s NEW launch date is…

Mumbai: As the buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 17 continues to intensify, eager fans might have to wait a bit more to watch their favourite reality TV show on their screens. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the show airs on Colors TV.

The latest reports circulating online suggest that the much-anticipated BB 17 premiere date is expected to shift from its usual September slot to the month of October. While the official confirmation is yet to be unveiled, sources indicate that the show might kick off on October 20.

Traditionally, Bigg Boss has been known to make its debut either in the first week of October or occasionally in September every year. However, this year seems to be shaping up a little differently.

Pre-production Works In Full Swing!

Behind the scenes, preparations for Bigg Boss 17 are in full swing. The production team is hard at work, ensuring that every element aligns seamlessly for yet another interesting season. Reports suggest that the casting process is currently underway, with the show’s makers carefully selecting a diverse mix of potential contestants who will bring their unique personalities and dynamics into the Bigg Boss house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.