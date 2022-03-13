Not Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra to marry this singer; see twist

Mumbai: One of the cutest couples of television industry Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dishing out major couple goals ever since they made their relationship official. They fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their and admirers, who fondly call them ‘TejRan’, are waiting for the lovebirds to take their relationship to the next step and get married soon.

Amid this, a viral wedding invitation card of Karan Kundrra and Akasa Singh has left netizens confused. And we are here to tell you the truth!

Karan and Akasa have collaborated for a romantic music video ‘Kamle’. Taking to Instagram, the duo dropped the poster, which is very much like wedding card. “Koi Nyaanu teh Sasa nu kaala tikka laa do oyeee! 🤌🏼💕 @kkundrra Are you ready for this #Kamle jodi and their vyaah?” they captioned.

Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Akasa were seen together in Bigg Boss 15.

Tejasswi and Karan, on the other hand, are making headlines for their rumoured roka ceremony. Recently, when Karan stepped out from Tejasswi’s house with his parents and had ‘teeka’ on his forehead, many speculated that the duo got engaged. However, Karan quashed all the speculations by revealing it is his parents’ wedding anniversary.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. Recently, he also featured with Tejasswi Prakash in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai. Tejasswi is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6.