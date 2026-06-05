Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi has opened to a sensational response at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama recorded a massive worldwide gross of over Rs. 135 crore on its first day, making it one of the biggest openings in Telugu cinema. The film has also received positive reviews from audiences and critics, giving Ram Charan a much-needed blockbuster after the setback of Game Changer.

Peddi Creates New Box Office Records

Released on June 4, Peddi witnessed packed theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film’s strong advance bookings, premiere shows, and positive word of mouth helped it cross the Rs. 100 crore mark globally within a day.

Industry experts believe the film’s performance has reaffirmed Ram Charan’s star power, especially after the worldwide success of RRR.

Apart from its box office success, Peddi is also making headlines for its massive production budget. Industry sources claim the film’s overall cost crossed Rs. 300 crore, much higher than the initial estimates of around Rs. 250 crore.

The huge spending has become a major talking point among trade circles.

Where Did the Makers Spend So Much Money?

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, around Rs. 15 crore was spent on outdoor shooting logistics, including vanity vans, lighting equipment, and production support across multiple locations.

Another Rs. 8 crore reportedly went towards junior artistes. Several large-scale scenes required hundreds of background actors to create an authentic village atmosphere and enhance the film’s visual scale.

The makers also invested heavily in visual effects. A key train sequence involving Jagapathi Babu’s character reportedly consumed a significant portion of the VFX budget. However, some viewers felt that a few visual effects sequences appeared less convincing on screen.

Reports suggest that Peddi was shot over more than 220 days. Extended schedules, reshoots, and perfection-driven filmmaking increased daily production expenses, which reportedly ranged between Rs. 40 lakh and Rs. 45 lakh per day.

Despite the high budget discussions, cinematographer R. Rathnavelu has received widespread praise for delivering stunning visuals that added grandeur to the film.

With a record-breaking opening and strong audience support, Peddi has already emerged as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.