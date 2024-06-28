Nothing to launch CMF Phone 1 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip

New Delhi: London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Friday announced that CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor.

Scheduled to launch on July 8, the smartphone promises to deliver a best-in-segment experience.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, with its 8-core architecture and cutting-edge 4nm process from TSMC, makes it one of the fastest and power-efficient smartphones in the segment,” the company said.

It also mentioned that this processor integrates numerous functions into a single compact chip, ensuring both high performance and energy efficiency.

The key highlights of MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in the CMF Phone 1 include — superior performance, enhanced efficiency, and advanced technology.

Also Read AI flagship killer realme GT 6 democratises big storage in smartphones

With CMF Phone 1, the company said that it aims to make great design accessible to more people while delivering an uncompromised user experience through a focus on core product functionalities.

Alongside CMF Phone 1, the brand will also launch Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2, further expanding its portfolio of innovative products designed to enhance everyday life.