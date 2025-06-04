Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is on cloud nine as the team has finally won the IPL 2025 trophy ending an emotional 18-year-long wait. While Virat Kohli’s fierce performance and raw emotions captured hearts, it was his wife Anushka Sharma who became the internet’s sweetheart all over again.

The Bollywood actress, known for her grace and support, stood proudly by Virat’s side as he celebrated the long-awaited victory. Anushka cheered with pure joy, joining the team on the field with the biggest smile. But what caught everyone’s attention, apart from her glowing face, was her effortlessly chic look.

Dressed in a classic white shirt paired with blue embellished denim, Anushka kept it casual yet classy. However, the real showstopper was her luxurious timepiece. She flaunted a stunning platinum Rolex Day-Date 40. For the watch enthusiasts wondering, her Rolex is priced at Rs 56.47 lakhs, and with a diamond-set bezel, the value goes up to a jaw-dropping Rs 99.79 lakhs (as per Rolex’s official website).

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image Source: X)

RCB clinched the win by defeating PBKS in a nail-biting match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3. As the celebrations unfolded, fans witnessed one of the most emotional moments, Virat hugging Anushka tightly, visibly overwhelmed. A moment that melted millions of hearts.

The couple’s love, the team’s perseverance, and a trophy finally in their hands, this was a night to remember in cricketing history.