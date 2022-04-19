Notification for 20K police jobs to be released soon: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State finance minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the State Police Recruitment Board is going to release the notification for 20 thousand police jobs soon.

Yesterday, the minister also inaugurated free coaching for the aspirants of police jobs. After the inauguration, he suggested the job aspirants to put all their efforts to crack the examination and avoid distractions.

Giving the details of the free coaching, he said that Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is spending around 50 lakhs to help job aspirants in cracking the exam. Besides coaching for written tests, physical training will also be provided.

During the inauguration of the coaching classes, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao, SP M Ramana Kumar, Yerrolla Srinivas, former MLC V Bhupal Reddy, DSP Bheem Reddy, and others were present.