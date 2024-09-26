Noting to do with UP: HP min Vikramaditya retracts remark over ID display

A day after Himachal Pradesh public works department and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh’s statements on the display of mandatory ID cards in business establishments in the state, the minister stressed that his statement on Thursday, September 26 was to ensure that people have access to clean and hygienic food.

While Vikramaditya’s statements have not gone well with many senior Congress leaders calling it a ‘Yogi model’, there is a definite silence from chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Following UP model

On September 24, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath mandated the display of the names of eatery shop owners, managers, and proprietors outside their food centres. Installation of CCTVs in hotels and restaurants has also been made mandatory.

The following day, while briefing the media, Vikramaditya said that the Himachal Congress government had made a decision similar to that of Uttar Pradesh.

“We have decided to strictly enforce the rules in the state, much like Uttar Pradesh,” Vikramaditya told reporters. He further stated that those selling food on the streets will have to display their names and IDs prominently.

Internal security of Himachal: Vikramaditya

However, on Thursday, September 26, Vikramaditya stressed that the order was to maintain internal peace and to ensure the people of Himachal have access to clean and hygienic food, especially street food. He also retracted his statement and said that the new directive has nothing to do with UP’s recent order.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “People from outside the state are welcome in Himachal. Anyone can come and work here. However, the internal security of the state has to be maintained. Hygiene has to be kept in mind. The High Court has also expressed the concern. Therefore, we have decided in the meeting that every business establishment has to reveal their identity, whether someone is from Himachal or outside. This is related to the security of Himachal and its people.”

After BJP ruled states, Now Congress ruled state Himachal Pradesh is ordering eateries to display the names of owners.

Is this how to your @INCIndia target poor street vendors? Is this the 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' you were talking about? pic.twitter.com/o5nA2GfEu3 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 26, 2024

Rajiv Shukla defends new order

Defending the new order by the state government, Himachal Pradesh All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Rajeev Shukla said connecting the decision with Uttar Pradesh’s is wrong.

“The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker has made an all-party committee to regulate hawkers and to give them licenses. Connecting this to Uttar Pradesh is not right,” he told reporters.

Shukla has presented a detailed report to the Congress high command regarding the decision taken by the Himachal Pradesh government.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh government orders eateries to display the names of owners, Congress leader & in-charge HP, Rajeev Shukla says, "…Vikramaditya (Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh) has said that this is done to make sure only authorised persons can set up… pic.twitter.com/JKQ2kzMSZV — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

BJP defends Vikramaditya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wing of Himachal Pradesh has welcomed state PWD minister Vikramaditya’s statements saying it’s the right thing to do.

“We had stated that there should be verification and registration. The Congress made fun of us. Now their own PWD minister is talking about the same,” said senior BJP leader and former chief minister Jairam Thakur.