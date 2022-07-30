Novotel Hyderabad Airport unveils NEW dining spot [Photos]

Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) unveiled a glamorous new look for its discerning guests by launching Food Exchange, a chic dining spot in their resplendent lobby.

Food Exchange (Photo: Novotel Hyderabad Airport)

The hotel with its refurbishment offers a contemporary space with an elegant lobby inspired by elements of sustainability. A neutral color palette accented by hues of vibrant crystal ball lighting from the bar ceiling, and jute lamps offer a serene ambiance. The rustic wooden furniture along with their unique serve ware elevates the dining experience. The decorative enhancements extend the functionality and add a new radiant look to the hotel. Keeping in mind their travelers’ and guest needs, a co-working zone has also been created adjacent to the bar in the spacious lobby to help professionals work comfortably with uninterrupted high-speed connectivity.

The Food Exchange by Novotel

The property is a front-liner in sustainability and has a record of adapting to revolutionary eco-friendly choices. The same is reflected in The Food Exchange’s new avatar. The choicest selection of furniture utilizes recycled bamboo and sets the ambiance right. The place offers an indoor casual & beautiful alfresco along with a pool patio with a flexible seating option. There are more than 100 varieties of dishes on the buffet offering various cuisines and an extensive interesting ala carte menu. Food Exchange is a modern interpretation of food markets across the globe and it signifies freshness and openness to the guests.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said “Our focus has been to redesign and innovate the hotel premises and enhance our guest experience. At Novotel Hyderabad Airport we aim to deliver the message of striking a balance between work and play for both leisure and business travelers. With our strategic location, unmatched service, and unique events, we are confident to infuse vibrancy in the hospitality market.”

Food Exchange (Photo: Novotel Hyderabad Airport)

With the assurance of the All-Safe label which represents Accor’s new global cleanliness and prevention standards that have been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in hygiene and cleanliness inspection. The ALLSAFE label has many comprehensive protocols which assure that these standards are met at the hotel. The hotel also has an ALL-SAFE Officer to ensure all protocols are followed. Strict new cleanliness standards are implemented and monitored and include an enhanced cleaning program with frequent disinfection of all sensitive high-touch areas.