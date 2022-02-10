Now it is the turn of beggars to go digital

Hyderabad: Biggers are a common site everywhere be it village, town, city, bus stand, railway station, or elsewhere. People give arms if they have small change in their pocket else they excuse themselves on the pretext of having no change.

Raju Patel, 40 year, a beggar from Bihar has been seeking alms at Purnia railway station Bihar since his childhood. But he was worried of late about the people’s refrain of not having change in their pockets.

To solve this problem, he decided to go online in order to seek alms. He is now using a “Digital Wallet” on his smartphone. Now whenever people talk of not having change in their pockets he appeals to them to pay him by scanning his phone’s QR code. Amused though, the people never disappoint him.

To a question, about how the idea of seeking alms online came to his mind, Raju said that he was not getting alms due to the change issue which made him sleep hungry. “But after going online, I am getting meals on time and sleeping peacefully at the platform. “Online begging opened up a new avenue for me,” the tech-savvy Raju said.