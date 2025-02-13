Now, Kapil Sharma’s old joke on parents goes viral, ‘Maa baap ki..’

Mumbai: A new controversy is making headlines in the entertainment world. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made a shocking comment on India’s Got Latent, which upset many people. As the debate grows, an old joke by comedian Kapil Sharma has now crawled back on internet, creating more discussions online.

Kapil Sharma’s Joke Goes Viral

Kapil Sharma, known for his comedy, once joked about how Indians love cricket. He said kids are ready to wake up at 4 AM for a cricket match but never for studying.

He added, “Cricket ka match shuru hona tha 4 baje, aur phir yeh maa baap ki kabaddi dekh ke so jaate hai” (The match starts at 4 AM, but they watch their parents’ kabaddi and then sleep). This joke, once seen as funny, is now being discussed again.

Kapil Sharma is enhancing culture and civilization of the country, Chhapri people will not be able to stop this show because its owner is rich



Samay bhai was progressing alone that's why everybody was jealous of him pic.twitter.com/yFz2KeMUeZ — Abhishek Yadav (@abhishekyv_) February 13, 2025

The video has gone viral, and people have mixed reactions. Some say Kapil’s joke was harmless, while others think he should not have said it.

Ranveer Allahbadia, also called BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate remark on India’s Got Latent. He asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex forever or join once to stop it?”

This upset many people. Even though he apologized, people are still angry. A police case has also been filed against him and other judges.

The Debate Over Comedy

Kapil’s joke was indirect, while Ranveer’s comment was too direct. This has started a big discussion about what is acceptable in comedy.