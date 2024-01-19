Now you can clear electricity bills on Google Pay in Telangana; here’s how

Hyderabad: The people in Telangana will now be able to pay their electricity bills from the comfort of their homes using Google Pay as the app has announced the launch of an electricity bill payment service.

The service has collaborated with two state-owned electricity billers—The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL)—for the expansion of payment options for users in Telangana. It will enable users to pay their electricity bills conveniently through the app.

Notably, the application already provided users with the option to pay electricity bills across India without physically visiting the payment centres. However, by partnering with Telangana state-owned electricity billers, the payment service will now offer 100 percent coverage to electricity billers across India.

With users progressively choosing payment platforms to pay bills for multiple facilities, including DTH, Internet, gas, Fastag, Play Recharge, and now electricity, the state has witnessed a perceptible rise in the adoption of digital payments in recent years.

How to pay electricity bills using Google Pay?