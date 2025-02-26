Hyderabad woman attacked by ex-boyfriend at pub

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in Jubilee Hills, a 25-year-old woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend at a pub.

At the time of the incident, she was celebrating her birthday with friends.

Harassment resulted in breakup

The woman who is from Hafiz Baba Nagar was in a relationship with a man named Mohd Asif Jani.

However, she ended the relationship due to his repeated harassment and concerning behavior.

Despite their breakup, Asif Jani continued to follow and trouble her.

Accused attacked Hyderabad woman at pub in Jubilee Hills

On Sunday night, the young woman arrived at Illusion Pub on Jubilee Hills Road No. 10 to celebrate her birthday with friends.

Unbeknownst to her, Asif Jani had also come to the location. In a disturbing turn of events, he confronted her in the parking lot where he created a scene by verbally abusing her in extremely offensive language.

When the Hyderabad woman resisted, he physically assaulted her and also attacked her friends who intervened at the pub.

Following the incident, the victim approached the Jubilee Hills Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. The police promptly registered a case and launched an investigation.