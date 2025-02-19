Class 10 girl loses life while saving her father in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Class 10 girl student lost her life while trying to save her father in Zaheerabad district, Telangana.

The girl who is identified as Aliya Begum was trying to save her father when he was attacked on February 11.

Telangana girl was also attacked

It all began when Aliya Begum’s father, Mohammed Ismail, was found urinating in an open field located near the residence of two persons named Veera and Vijay Reddy in Antharam village.

Angered over Ismail urinating near their residence, both Veera and Vijay Reddy attacked him.

Seeing her father being attacked, Aliya Begum rushed to rescue him. While doing so, she was also attacked.

Lost battle for life

Although the girl was rushed to the hospital in Telangana, she succumbed on February 15.

Following the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visited the village and met the family of the girl.

He also met the superintendent of police of the district.

Meanwhile, the All India Milli Council of Telangana also visited the village and offered legal aid to the family of the girl.