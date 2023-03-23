Nowruz promotes universal unity, says litterateur Taqi Abedi

Hyderabad: Nowruz (New Year) festival which is being celebrated for the last about 3000 years, promotes universal brotherhood, unity, integrity and solidarity, said Dr. Syed Taqi Abedi, renowned Urdu and Persian scholar from Canada.

Dr Abedi is originally from Hyderabad.

The cultural significance of the festival cannot be ignored. In the subcontinent, the Deccan region boasts the distinction in writing the maximum number of couplets on Nowruz, he added.

He was giving an extension lecture at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on March 21. The lecture “Tradition and Importance of Jashn-e-Nowruz in the Context of Subcontinent” was organized by the Department of Persian & Central Asian Studies (DP&CAS). Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor presided over the function.

Dr. Abedi quoted the poetry written by Quli Qutb Shah, Abdullah Qutb Shah and the last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan celebrating Nowruz. He advised students to study Persian manuscripts if they want to understand civilization and culture properly.

Ali Akbar Niroomand, Regional Director for South Indian States, Noor International Microfilm Centre (NIMC), New Delhi and Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU were the guests of honour.