‘NPP, NCP..’: Cong reacts to PM Modi’s ‘most corrupt’ remark on BRS

Hyderabad: The Congress on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘most corrupt government’ remark against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and drew parallels with his earlier remarks against the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra.

He alleged that the BJP and BRS are together despite repeated assertions by Telangana BJP leaders that the saffron party will not align with the ruling BRS in Telangana and will fight against both the BRS and the Congress.

“The PM has called the BRS the most corrupt government in India. So naturally the BJP and BRS are together. Remember earlier this year HM had called the Meghalaya Government of Conrad Sangma the most corrupt government. Thereafter BJP tied up with Sangma. I had written a letter to CBI on March 21, 2023 requesting it to question the HM on the very serious charges he had made. There has yet to be any movement on it. And of course there was a time when the PM had termed the NCP as a Naturally Corrupt Party,” Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

I had written a letter… pic.twitter.com/xiLKif57R1 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 8, 2023

In a full frontal attack against the BRS in Warangal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government is the ‘most corrupt regime’ in the country.

“KCR government is the most corrupt..so corrupt that it even has spread to Delhi. In the past, we used to hear about developmental agreements between states. But now, the two governments have agreed to indulge in corruption..,” the Prime Minister said in a reference to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s alleged role in the Delhi Excise policy scam in which several AAP leaders are in currently lodged in jail.

Exuding confidence in the saffron party’s victory in the upcoming state polls end of this year, PM Modi said that while the BJP wants Telangana to develop and has invested heavily in the state, the BRS government did only four things: “Abusing Modi and the centre, asserting dynastic rule, destroying Telangana’s economic progress, and drowning the state in corruption.”

The Prime Minister also warned people to keep away from both the BRS and the Congress and said that both parties have “a history of hurting people’s aspirations.”

Telangana is going to the ballot at the end of this year.