NRI booked for blackmailing, harassing woman

Hyderabad: A Non-Resident Indian (NRI), has been booked for blackmailing and harassing a 38-year-old Hyderabad woman.

The accused has been identified as Naushad Abubakar.

According to local reports, the Hyderabad woman, who worked as a dancer at a Dubai pub for two years, became friends with Naushad Abubakar during her time there. After returning to India, she alleged that Naushad began threatening to send their photos to her husband.

In an attempt to stop the harassment, she travelled back to Dubai, where Naushad assured her he would delete the photos and videos. However, upon his recent return to India, he allegedly pressured her to leave her husband and children and marry him.

He also threatened to post her pictures on social media if she refused.

Fearing for her privacy, the Hyderabad woman approached the Jubilee Hills police on Thursday, March 20.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.