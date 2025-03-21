NRI booked for blackmailing, harassing woman

The accused has been identified as Naushad Abubakar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st March 2025 6:03 pm IST
NRI booked for blackmailing, harassing woman
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Non-Resident Indian (NRI), has been booked for blackmailing and harassing a 38-year-old Hyderabad woman.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused has been identified as Naushad Abubakar.

According to local reports, the Hyderabad woman, who worked as a dancer at a Dubai pub for two years, became friends with Naushad Abubakar during her time there. After returning to India, she alleged that Naushad began threatening to send their photos to her husband.

MS Creative School

In an attempt to stop the harassment, she travelled back to Dubai, where Naushad assured her he would delete the photos and videos. However, upon his recent return to India, he allegedly pressured her to leave her husband and children and marry him.

He also threatened to post her pictures on social media if she refused.

Fearing for her privacy, the Hyderabad woman approached the Jubilee Hills police on Thursday, March 20.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st March 2025 6:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button