NRI from Jeddah joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi asks about Saudi and Crown Prince

Jeddah: The Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, was passionately asked about Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during his hectic Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is a campaign by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress to “unite the country against hatred”. The yatra began on September 7 in Kanyakumari and will traverse the 3,500-km length of the country, culminating in Kashmir in January.

Jeddah-based Malayali activist and OICC president K.T. Muneer, who joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab and returned to Saudi Arabia, said that Rahul Gandhi has shown interest in Saudi Arabia and was happy about the reforms initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the founder of Vision 2030 and a popular figure among the youth of Saudi Arabia, is responsible for transforming the country and represents change for coming generations. He also enjoys considerable popularity across the world.

Muneer added that there is a large turnout of the masses whenever Gandhi passes by and people are enthusiastic about the yatra. Muneer also stated that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was against the hatred and fear being spread in society, as well as unemployment and inflation.

He alleged that the BJP and the RSS are taking the country towards a “forced pooja of Modi” using wealth, capturing institutions and making people fear. Muneer expressed gratitude towards K.C. Venugopalan, AICC general secretary, and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and other leaders who facilitated interaction with Rahul Gandhi