NSA Doval in Beijeing to attend Special Representative talks China

Beijing: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, December 17, to take part in the India-China Special Representatives’ talks to be held on Wednesday aimed at restoring the bilateral ties stalled for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Doval will hold the 23rd round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) talks with his Chinese counterpart and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and was expected to discuss a range of issues to rebuild the bilateral ties following the October 21 agreement of disengagement and patrolling in eastern Ladakh between the two countries.

The last Special Representative talk between the two nations was held in New Delhi on December 21, 2019.

In June 2020, tension between the two troops stationed at the borders led to a melee at Galwan Valley, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers. The clashes, which were the first instance of a military standoff in 45 years at India’s Line of Actual Control (LAC), led to the bilateral ties between India and China going bitter.

Between February 2021 and September 2022, Indian and Chinese troops disengaged at the North and South Banks of the Pangong Lake, Gogra and the Hot Springs area.

Ahead of crucial talks, China said on Tuesday that it is ready to honour commitments based on the common understandings reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during their meeting at Kazan in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on October 24.

China stands ready to work with India to deliver on important common understandings reached between our two leaders, enhance mutual trust and mutual confidence through dialogue and communication, honour our commitments and promote our bilateral relations to go back to the sound and steady growth, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing when asked about SR talks.