NSE says functioning normal; not impacted by Microsoft outage

Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services.

Published: 19th July 2024 2:41 pm IST
National Stocks Exchange
New Delhi: Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it has not been impacted by the global outage of Microsoft systems amid reports of disruptions in functioning of stock exchanges in several countries.

Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

“NSE and NCL (NSE Clearing Ltd) are working normal today,” the exchange’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved.

