NSUI demands govt to postpone SI written exam

Hyderabad: The State NSUI on Tuesday demanded that the State government postpone the written examination for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) of police scheduled to be held on August 7.

The State NSUI president Balmuri Venkat told the State government that the UPSC was holding its exam on the same day and added that the unemployed youth, who are also appearing for the UPSC exams, would lose the opportunity to write the SI exams. He said the exams planned to be held by the State government to fill p various vacant posts, were coinciding with the exams of the Central government. He alleged that the State government had declared its examination schedule only after the declaration of the schedule by the Central government in order to cause inconvenience to the two job aspirants.

He said the job aspirants had already lodged a complaint with the State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and State Industries Minister KTR. He said they were giving three days time to the State government to take a decision on the issue and warned that they would mob State education minister Sabita Indra Reddy if there was no response to their demand from the State government.