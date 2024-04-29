NSUI launches ‘donkey’s egg’ campaign against BJP in Telangana

Raises 10 questions on what the Centre has given to the state in 10 years

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 29th April 2024 11:37 pm IST
A giant model of an egg was erected on a platform on which the picture of a joyful-looking donkey was seen saying “This is what BJP has given.”
A giant model supposed to be of a donkey's egg, placed in front of Gandhi Bhavan with BJP's assurances for Telangana.

Hyderabad: The NSUI started an innovative campaign against the BJP with the title “Donkey’s Egg” at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, April 29, claiming that except for the donkey’s egg, the Centre has given nothing to Telangana in the last 10 years.

In Telugu spoken literature a ‘donkey’s egg’ has significance in the sense donkey doesn’t lay an egg, and therefore it is understood that if someone says donkey’s egg, it means nothing.

The metaphor started being used commonly by the Telugu people after Tollywood actor Giri Babu used it very frequently in the 1992 comedy film titled “Chitram Bhalare Vichitram.”

There are 10 assurances either made by BJP, sought by the state, or were assured to the state in the AP Reorganisation Act, which have been included in the campaign. Assurances like the national project’s status to Palamuru-Rangareddy list irrigation scheme, Telangana’s share in 811 tmcft of Krishna river waters, IIIT, IIM and NID and other assurances for Telangana, formed part of the assurances, which NSUI claims, were not delivered by BJP.

A giant model of an egg was erected on a platform on which the picture of a joyful-looking donkey was seen saying “This is what BJP has given,” with the ten points displayed behind the egg, on a hoarding.

According to M Abhinay Goud, national coordinator of NSUI, the student wing has been going to campuses trying to raise the failures of the Centre, and the latest campaign is an addition to that. He told siasat.com that pamphlets will also be published and this campaign will be launched across the state till the end of elections.

He also said that NSUI has already been spreading awareness of the Congress’ “Paanch Nyay” guarantees with their campaign “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan.”

