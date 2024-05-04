NTA implements strict guidelines for NEET 2024, no bio-breaks allowed

Published: 4th May 2024
Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced stringent rules for NEET-UG 2024, with no bio-breaks permitted in the first hour and last half-hour of the exam.

Candidates were advised to arrive promptly at examination centers to complete pre-examination procedures. The exam, scheduled for Sunday, is the largest competitive test in India, with a record 24 lakh aspirants registered.

Subodh Kumar Singh, the chief of NTA, highlighted the agency’s responsibility to uphold integrity and fairness in the exam process. Enhanced security measures and administrative arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination.

To prevent malpractices, NTA has implemented multi-stage biometric authentication for both candidates and invigilation staff. Singh urged candidates to strictly adhere to ethical conduct, warning of a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unfair means or practices.

In cases of impersonation, severe consequences await both the impersonator and the applicant. Legal actions will be taken, and the applicant will be debarred from participating in future exams if found involved in such misconduct. The agency stressed the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the examination process for the fairness of all candidates.

