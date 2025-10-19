NTA releases schedule for JEE Main 2026

The online application form for Session 1 will be made live on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ in October 2025.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th October 2025 7:51 pm IST
NTA releases schedule for JEE Mains 2026 on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a tentative schedule for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions (January 2026 and April 2026).

The online application form for Session 1 will be made live on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ in October 2025.

JEE-Mains-2026-advisoryDownload

The online submission of the application form for Session 1 (January 2026) will begin in October. The examinations will be held between January 21 and 30.

Memory Khan Seminar

The online submission of the application form for Session 2 (April 2026) will also begin in October. The examinations will be held between April 1 and April 10.

The NTA will be obtaining name, date of birth, gender, photograph and address from UIDAI through Aadhaar authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since the father/mother/guardian’s name, etc., is not recorded in Aadhar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form.

In case of a name mismatch in the Aadhar card and the 10th educational certificate/mark-sheet of any candidate, an option will be given to overcome this issue during the online application stage.

They may also refer to the NTA Public Notice dated November 6, 2024, which is available at the JEE (Main) website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in on “advisory and instructions on Aadhar card name mismatch while filling up application form for JEE (Main) 2025,” which will also be applicable for JEE (Main) – 2026.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th October 2025 7:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button