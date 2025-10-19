NTA releases schedule for JEE Main 2026

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a tentative schedule for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions (January 2026 and April 2026).

The online application form for Session 1 will be made live on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ in October 2025.

The online submission of the application form for Session 1 (January 2026) will begin in October. The examinations will be held between January 21 and 30.

The online submission of the application form for Session 2 (April 2026) will also begin in October. The examinations will be held between April 1 and April 10.

The NTA will be obtaining name, date of birth, gender, photograph and address from UIDAI through Aadhaar authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since the father/mother/guardian’s name, etc., is not recorded in Aadhar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form.

In case of a name mismatch in the Aadhar card and the 10th educational certificate/mark-sheet of any candidate, an option will be given to overcome this issue during the online application stage.

They may also refer to the NTA Public Notice dated November 6, 2024, which is available at the JEE (Main) website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in on “advisory and instructions on Aadhar card name mismatch while filling up application form for JEE (Main) 2025,” which will also be applicable for JEE (Main) – 2026.