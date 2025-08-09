NTPC team meets Telangana CM, says ready to invest Rs 80,000 Cr

Hyderabad: A delegation from the NTPC Limited met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, August 9, and expressed its willingness to invest in the state’s renewable energy sector.

The delegation, including the Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh, visited the CM at his residence in Jubilee Hills and expressed interest in investing around Rs 80,000 crore in solar and wind power projects.

The NTPC team also noted that the state has the potential to generate 6,700 MW through floating solar projects. The Chief minister assured the NTPC team that they will be provided full cooperation from the state government for their investments.

Earlier this week, Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday, August 7, met Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and south the approvals of the intra-state transmission system proposals submitted by TGTRANSCO under Green Energy Corridor – Phase 3 (GEC-III).

The Telangana deputy CM at the meeting in Delhi informed the union minister that under GEC-III, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had initially identified Renewable Energy (RE) zones with a total capacity of 13.5 GW across five districts of Telangana for the evacuation of power generated from wind, solar, and pumped storage projects.

“Later, after extensive consultations with SECI and TGREDCO, and considering land availability and renewable energy potential, the RE zones were revised to 19 GW, now covering eight districts of the state. In accordance with this revision, TSTRANSCO prepared and submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), comprising 8 transmission schemes with a cumulative power evacuation capacity of 19 GW and an estimated project cost of ₹6,895 crore,” said a press release from the Telangana deputy CM’s office.