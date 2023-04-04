Nuh police uses drones to survey hideouts of criminals involved in cow smuggling

Nuh: The Nuh police on Tuesday used drones to survey five villages that allegedly house suspected hideouts of criminals involved in cow smuggling and slaughtering, officials said.

A police team also raided some houses of the suspects but they were found absconding, they said.

A senior police officer said that Nuh police has now started keeping surveillance with drone cameras to find out the hideouts of criminals involved in cow smuggling and cow slaughtering in villages of the district.

Apart from this, three special task forces are being formed. The list of criminals involved in cow smuggling and cow slaughtering in Nuh has been sent to every police station and the crime unit of Nuh police, said a police statement.

On Tuesday, a police team led by Satish Vats, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Firozpur Jhirka, surveyed five villages through the drone cameras. The team also raided the houses of suspects in these five villages.

A senior police officer said that no suspect was found at their homes as an atmosphere of fear was created among them and they fled.

“The Nuh police started monitoring with drone cameras,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla, adding locals are “also helping us a lot”.