Nuh violence: 156 people arrested, 56 FIRs registered so far

Nuh: As many as 156 people have been arrested and 56 FIR’s registered so far in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday, officials said.

With this, six people have been confirmed dead and eighty-eight are injured so far in the district, officials confirmed.

District Magistrate, Nuh, on Monday said, “Banks and ATMs will remain open in the district till 3 pm today during the relaxation of the curfew,”

The curfew in Haryana’s violence-hit Nuh district was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 PM on Monday as part of the attempt to restore normalcy.

Earlier on Sunday as well curfew was lifted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, as illegal structures are being razed in the violence-hit Nuh from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes, Dhirendra Khadgata on Sunday said that ban on the internet in the district will continue till the situation normalises.

“Ban on the internet will continue for now. Once we will witness changes in the situation we will lift it. An extra one hour has been added to the movement of the public from tomorrow when the Curfew will be lifted,” said Dhirendra Khadgata.