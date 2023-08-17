Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

The police have recovered eight swords from him, a Nuh police spokesperson told IANS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 17th August 2023 5:00 pm IST
Nuh: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi being presented before the Nuh district court a day after his arrest in connection with the recent communal clashes that erupted in Nuh district, Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_16_2023_000187B)

Gurugram: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Nuh court on Thursday in connection with communal clashes that erupted in the district on July 31.

The police have recovered eight swords from him, a Nuh police spokesperson told IANS.

Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh’s Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usha Kundu. 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hate speeches, calls for violence stain I-Day fete at many places

Police said, Bajrangi, who was identified through social media posts, along with his supporters had allegedly misbehaved with and threatened Kundu and the police team which had stopped them while they were carrying swords and trishuls to Nalhar temple during the VHP’s Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31.

On August 1, Bajrangi was arrested by Faridabad police in another case. He was accused of making inflammatory videos before the VHP’s Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra. He was later granted bail by a Faridabad court.

Bajrangi was again produced in a Nuh court on Wednesday which sent him to a one-day police remand for further questioning.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad, meanwhile, has disassociated itself from Bajrangi and claimed that he was never linked with the Bajrang Dal.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 17th August 2023 5:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button