Nuh violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan fails to appear before SIT

Nuh: Congress MLA Mamman Khan on Thursday did not appear before the Haryana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the July 31 Nuh violence case, officials said.

A medical certificate was sent on Khan’s behalf stating that he was suffering from viral fever, according to sources.

In a notice issued recently to Khan, the police had asked the Ferozepur Jhirka MLA to reach Nagina police station at 11 am on Thursday to join the investigation into the Nuh violence that had claimed six lives.

SIT head and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur Jhirka, Satish Vats said Khan did not join the probe and also could not be contacted.

“We will serve him a notice again and call him to join the investigation,” Vats said.

Sources said a medical certificate was sent on Khan’s behalf stating that he was suffering from viral fever.

Khan could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was switched off.

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31, killing six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said on Tuesday that before the July 31 incident, Khan was spotted “on July 28, 29 and 30” in areas where the violence took place.

“He (Khan) has been in live contact with people at these places. We are conducting an impartial probe from various angles. We will bring the mastermind before the people,” Vij had told reporters.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the state government of trying to thrust its failures on others and demanded a judicial probe into the violence.